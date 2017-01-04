EPD investigating north side home invasion

Evansville police are investigating an armed home invasion on the city's north side.

According to police reports, officers were called to North Seventh Avenue near Cedar Street just before six o'clock Tuesday night.

The victim claims three tall men wearing all black broke into his home. One of them, he says, put a gun to his head while he sat on the couch.

Police say the thieves got away with a PlayStation 4 and other items.

So far, no arrests have been made.

