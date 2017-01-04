EPD investigating north side home invasion

A family in Jasper wants to see 1628 South Bedford Avenue demolished and turned into a memorial for Aleah Beckerle.More >>
A family in Jasper wants to see 1628 South Bedford Avenue demolished and turned into a memorial for Aleah Beckerle.More >>
Aurora, the local nonprofit that helps the homeless or people on the verge of being homeless, has moved to a place it can do more good.More >>
Aurora, the local nonprofit that helps the homeless or people on the verge of being homeless, has moved to a place it can do more good.More >>
Michael Howell is accused of killing Beverley Karns in Evansville, then leading police on a chase with her body in the back of his truck.More >>
Michael Howell is accused of killing Beverley Karns in Evansville, then leading police on a chase with her body in the back of his truck.More >>
The woman who found Aleah Beckerle's remains in an abandoned house is now set to collect her reward.More >>
The woman who found Aleah Beckerle's remains in an abandoned house is now set to collect her reward.More >>
Indiana's 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is holding a town hall on Friday.More >>
Indiana's 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is holding a town hall on Friday.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A new mother has a warning for pregnant women about a sign you might be ignoring that could be putting your baby's life in danger.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
A Toledo man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his son with a hatchet.More >>
Three judges have now taken some role in Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's emergency request, filed Friday morning, that seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the House Judiciary Committee, which is preparing to release its report ahead of an impeachment hearing.More >>
Three judges have now taken some role in Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley's emergency request, filed Friday morning, that seeks a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the House Judiciary Committee, which is preparing to release its report ahead of an impeachment hearing.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.More >>
An attorney representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team is firing back after an investigative report released Thursday alleged that members operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves."More >>
An attorney representing several members of the Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team is firing back after an investigative report released Thursday alleged that members operated an escort service, worked at strip clubs and were "prostituting themselves."More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>
A Fremont woman has been charged with rape and aggravated robbery, two first-degree felonies, according to the Findlay Courier.More >>