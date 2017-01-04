WATCH: Cold & sunny today, but Byron says snow is on the way! Tune in now for the timeline.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

COLDER, SNOW WATCH: It's much colder this morning with temperatures in the mid 20's. We have breezy conditions with winds 15 to 20 mph in some areas is making it feel like the teens this morning. There will be lots of sunshine today with highs making it into the low to mid 30's. We'll have snow on and off tomorrow, starting in the early morning hours, which could impact your morning commute. Byron and Krista will have the timeline on Sunrise.

SPENCER COUNTY FIRE: Investigators in Spencer County are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home near the town of Hatfield on Old State Road 66. Fire officials tell us everyone inside got out safely, but the family lost their home.

OBAMACARE BATTLE: The fight over Obamacare has already started, just two days into the new congress. Republicans introduced a bill yesterday to get rid of the affordable care act. Today, both President Obama and Vice president-elect Mike Pence will be meeting with lawmakers to outline strategies to save or gut the law.

MANSON HOSPITALIZED: Mass murderer Charles Manson is reportedly in the hospital. The Los Angeles Times is reporting the 82-year-old is seriously ill, and was taken from prison to a hospital in Bakersfield, California.

BODY SLAMMING VIDEO: A North Carolina teen, apparently body slammed by a police officer in cell phone video posted to Twitter, says the officer went too far. We'll hear from the victim and her mother.

DAB SWEARING IN: A new congressman's son thought his dad's swearing-in ceremony was a perfect time to "Dab," but House Speaker Paul Ryan wasn't amused. We'll show you what happened.

You can choose which alerts you get from us here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.