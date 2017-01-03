Police: Man facing child molestation charge, tries to bribe victim with $50,000

A Posey County man facing child molestation charges is now charged with bribery.

The arrest affidavit for the bribery charge says Hilakos tried to pay off the family of the victim in the child molestation case, so they would drop the charges.

It says he offered the family $50,000 in cash that he would leave at a dropbox at the airport.

He also offered the deed to a house.

Instead of taking the deal, the family went to police.

Investigators set up a recorded phone call, and according to the affidavit, caught Hilakos in the act.

William Hilakos, 77, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Vanderburgh County.

He was in court about two weeks ago.

Immediately after that, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In court papers for his previous child molesting arrest, investigators noted that Hilakos owns properties, an airplane, and several vehicles and that he's facing similar charges in North Carolina currently.

Hilakos' child molesting charge stems from accusations that he inappropriately touched a young relative ten years ago.

The alleged victim came forward this year.

Hilakos was out of jail on a 5,000 dollar cash bond.

According to court records, he will remain in custody without bond.

