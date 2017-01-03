Evansville Redevelopment Commission approves emergency closure for vandalized building

A dialysis center is coming to the vacant CVS building at 800 North Main Street in Evansville.

But until then, Evansville city leaders are seeking an emergency closure on the building to keep vandals out.

The Evansville Redevelopment Commission wants to preserve the integrity of the building, for its future tenant.

Davita Dialysis, in conjunction with Deaconess Hospital, is expected to open in 7-8 months.

Kelly Coures, the Director of Metropolitan Development, says on Tuesday the commission will approve paying a contractor for the work boarding up the building.

Coures said the renovation will cost DaVita ita around 1.5 to 2 million dollars.

