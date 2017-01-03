Mighty Oaks batter Boyce College

The Mighty Oaks improved to 9-3 on the season, holding off numerous runs by the visiting Boyce College Bulldogs, turning a 44-35 halftime lead into an 83-65 victory.

Andrew Scott led the Oaks in the scoring column, making 11-18 field goal attempts, posting 26 points, a game high. Addison Wagler combined for a double-double, scoring 23 points to go with 10 rebounds. Matt Lucas, returning from a wrist injury, suffered in the fourth game of the season, posted 12 points, while Kinzer Havill added eight points while hauling in a game high 15 rebounds in his first start of the year.

Bryce Wells paced the Bulldogs with 16 counters, followed by 14 from Drew McKay. Trey Stewart added 11 points to go with a team best six rebounds.

For the game, OCU shot 32-72 (44.4%) from the field, including 6-22 (27.3%) from three point range. Boyce College connected on 23-62 (37.1%) of their shot attempts, making 11-31 (35.5%) from beyond the arc. From the foul line, the Oaks made 13-16 (81.3%), while the Bulldogs scored on 8-9 (88.9%).

The Oaks held a solid 50-29 advantage in rebounds, including a 15-4 lead on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 15 assists, two more than the visitors, while winning the turnover battle 9-6, a season low.

Next up for the Oaks is a matchup against Queen City Christian College, in the Johnson Center, on Saturday, tipping off at 7:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Sports Information Department