Owensboro Mayor and city commissioners sworn in

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and the new city commission have been sworn-in.

Now that they're officially in office, Mayor Watson tells us he's targeting the city's debt and working to further grow the economy.

In 2005, he was sworn in as mayor. Now, he’s taking the reins of power again. This time Watson says the city has $153-million of debt.

"What if you had a recession? What if you have another collapse on Frederica. There's always concerns. As a community that doesn't grow… a lot of your revenues are pretty much stable. When your expenses go up you have concerns,” said Tom Watson, Mayor of Owensboro.

Watson says by working towards economic development, he hopes to tackle any financial problems. He's already teaming up with local economic development officials and will be reaching out to state and county leaders. But Watson won't be leading the city alone.

He's working with four commissioners. Commissioner Jay Velotta is one of them. He says his plan for 2017 is to continue to build the work force and community.

"We are going to form a great team. We are destined to do great things and hopefully continue to keep the city moving in the right direction. It's going to take a lot of teamwork,” said Velotta.

The city commission will meet again later this month.

