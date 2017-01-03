Spencer Co. house fire under investigation

Michael Howell is accused of killing Beverley Karns in Evansville, then leading police on a chase with her body in the back of his truck.More >>
The woman who found Aleah Beckerle's remains in an abandoned house is now set to collect her reward.More >>
Indiana's 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is holding a town hall on Friday.More >>
Evansville police say shots were fired at a duplex for the second time in a week.More >>
A sweet, energetic 18 month old Pitbull is paralyzed from his lower back down--but he won't let that slow him down.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The U.S. Senate approved Gorsuch for the federal bench on a voice vote. The American Bar Association rated him well-qualified for the post he assumed at age 38. Gorsuch clerked for two U.S. Supreme Court justices, Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.More >>
A Florida woman was arrested after she gave birth while she was high on crack cocaine and then trying to hide the newborn in a plant in her neighbor's yard.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
President Donald Trump is casting the United States assault on a Syrian air base as vital to deter future use of poison gas and called on other nations to join in.More >>
Syria decried a U.S. missile attack early Friday morning on a government-controlled air base where U.S. officials say the Syrian military launched a deadly chemical attack earlier this week, calling it an...More >>
Swedish media say a truck has crashed into a department store in central Stockholm, injuring several people.More >>
