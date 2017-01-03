Spencer Co. house fire under investigation

Crews are trying to determine what caused a house fire in Spencer County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday near 975 W and Old State Road 66, southwest of Hatfield.

Fire officials tell us everyone inside got out safely, but the family lost their home.

We're told crews were on scene until around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

