More free legal aid coming to the Tri-State

It will soon be easier for those who can't afford a lawyer to get the legal help they need.

A program that covers Evansville and 11 surrounding counties is expanding.

It's not always easy for those with a low-income to pay for legal advice when they need it, but that's about to change in our area.

On Tuesday, the Volunteer Lawyer Program of Southwestern Indiana announced it's hiring its first-ever full-time director.

His name is Scott Wylie, the current director of the Vanderburgh County Foundation, and he has big plans to expand the legal program so that more people are able to get legal help.

His agency will take cases from organizations like Indiana Legal Services and the Legal Aid Society and will then coordinate attorneys to work pro bono on a number of issues.

"The most common are family law issues, that's the most common when people need help with child support or child custody issues," said Wylie. "We also do a lot of work in landlord, tenant, and housing issues. A lot of help to seniors who are having difficulty with debt issues or being taken advantage of. We also do a lot of estate planning, powers of attorney for health care, guardianship of elderly individuals with dementia. Any number of different legal issues."

Wylie said since many smaller counties have few attorneys, lawyers from Evansville will now be able to help out.

Wylie will take over his new role in mid-January.

