Residents at Schnute Apartments say they have no hot water

Residents at an Evansville apartment say they've gone days without a hot shower or bath.

Schnute Tower on Franklin is project-based Section 8 housing. Residents there say the water's gone from luke warm to ice cold over the last couple of weeks.

They tell us they contacted management and even the city, trying to reach anyone that could help, but no response.

Jill Herron, Senior Vice President of Flaherty and Collins properties, who manage the apartments says the problem is a leaking boiler and that they have ordered a new one. She tells us they temporarily fixed the leak Friday, but residents say there's still no hot water.

"Live in my shoes, have a fixed income, you can't get around very good a tall without a walker, its hard enough to get in the bath to take a bath but you need to do that because you need to smell good. I've had to cancel two appointments now, a doctors appointment, and a dentist appointment. I'm not going there dirty," said a Schnute Tower resident.

Herron says this will be fixed within 24 hours.

However, several residents say they will believe it when they see it.

