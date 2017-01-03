Thousands of dollars in grants push preservation efforts for Dubois Co. landmark

"There's a lot of people praying the Rosary. And it's just the solitude and quietness."

It's a space along West 9th Street in Jasper that Tim Bell says his group wants to keep preserved for years to come.

Late last summer, his group "Friends of The Grotto Incorporated" found out construction would start on a facility for Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center out of Jasper- On the same grounds as their decades-old Grotto.

"How do we save this structure right here? How do we move it, transport it, save what we can," says Bell.

As you can imagine, moving the stones and arches is no small task. So, they contracted with a local landscaper and got to work.

So far, they've moved 20 heavy flower pots, weighing thousands of pounds each to the lower portion of the grounds.

Their next step is moving the St Joseph Arch. It sits up the hill from the main section of the Grotto.

" Probably is in the 5 thousand to 8 thousand pound range." says Bell.

They only have so much space and time to work with. Construction on Memorial's new facility is set to start in March.

Tim says they're trying to get everything moved by February.

He adds that none of this would've been possible without the help of their community.

"We've had 100% positive feedback. From Cathedral giving us our portion of the land and Memorial Hospital helping out and the Dubois County Foundation granting us the money."

For more information, contact Tim Bell at 812-630-4038

