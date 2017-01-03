WeTip Coming to Warrick County

It's been a long time coming. A major tool used to solve crimes, is now available in Warrick County.

Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann just announced it on social media.

It's the We-Tip phone line. An anonymous line that gives you a way to tell authorities what you know without them knowing who you are.

"In a smaller community such as we live in, people may not want to get as involved as in larger cites because they are more anonymous in larger cities because you don't know your neighbors as well," Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry said. We are hoping that WeTip will allow people to report more on crimes and help us keep the community safer."

It's a service Warrick County has tried to get for quite some time, but the prosecutors office has to pay for. Which they set aside money this year to be able to do so.

Perry says he got the idea from Nicholas Hermann who says it's been very beneficial in Vanderburgh County.

"Ever since we started WeTip here in Vanderburgh County, we have led the nation in the tips that we have received," Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann said. One of the services that they provide is that they do take calls where there is adjoining counties, so we have had situations where cases have come in that have dealt not only with Vanderburgh County cases but also with Warrick County cases, so obviously I think it was a natural progression for Warrick county to bring it in."

The tip line is not available for use yet, but will be in the next few days. When it is available, it's a simple phone call to 1-800-WeTip.

