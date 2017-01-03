WeTip Coming to Warrick County - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

WeTip Coming to Warrick County

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
WeTip Coming to Warrick County Soon(WFIE) WeTip Coming to Warrick County Soon(WFIE)
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

It's been a long time coming.  A major tool used to solve crimes, is now available in Warrick County. 

Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry and Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann just announced it on social media.

It's the We-Tip phone line. An anonymous line that gives you a way to tell authorities what you know without them knowing who you are. 

"In a smaller community such as we live in, people may not want to get as involved as in larger cites because they are more anonymous in larger cities because you don't know your neighbors as well," Warrick County Prosecutor Michael Perry said. We are hoping that WeTip will allow people to report more on crimes and help us keep the community safer."

It's a service Warrick County has tried to get for quite some time, but the prosecutors office has to pay for. Which they set aside money this year to be able to do so. 

Perry says he got the idea from Nicholas Hermann who says it's been very beneficial in Vanderburgh County. 

"Ever since we started WeTip here in Vanderburgh County, we have led the nation in the tips that we have received," Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nicholas Hermann said. One of the services that they provide is that they do take calls where there is adjoining counties, so we have had situations where cases have come in that have dealt not only with Vanderburgh County cases but also with Warrick County cases, so obviously I think it was a natural progression for Warrick county to bring it in." 

The tip line is not available for use yet, but will be in the next few days. When it is available, it's a simple phone call to 1-800-WeTip.  

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Murder suspect posts $35M bail, upsetting victim's family

    Murder suspect posts $35M bail, upsetting victim's family

    Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 02:58:47 GMT
    Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-04-07 02:58:47 GMT
    A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates...More >>
    A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates with ties to China.More >>

  • US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter'

    US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter'

    Friday, April 7 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-04-07 04:48:48 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-04-07 04:48:48 GMT
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack.More >>
    President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack.More >>

  • Coroner identifies 2 teenage girls who died after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

    Coroner identifies 2 teenage girls who died after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

    Thursday, April 6 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-04-06 22:08:32 GMT
    Image taken from a Facebook Live video showing the scene. (Source: Anonymous user on Facebook)Image taken from a Facebook Live video showing the scene. (Source: Anonymous user on Facebook)

    Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.

    More >>

    Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly