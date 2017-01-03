Owensboro police investigate second break-in at hair salon

Owensboro police are investigating three break-ins at hair salons in town.

The first two happened on December 27 at Accents Salon and Strawberry Blonde Hair Salon.

Security video shows an intruder enter one of the side doors at Accents Salon. You can't tell in the video, but workers say the intruder broke a window in the door to get in. The video shows the intruder taking money out of the cash register and leaving.

"It's not a good feeling when you walk in and notice that someone has broken into your salon," one of the salon owners, Cindy Sublett says.

The break-in occurred around 3 a.m. and 30 minutes later, another burglary at Strawberry Blonde Hair Salon right down the road. Police say they have no suspects, but they are investigating to see if it's the same person in both burglaries.

"Since these two instances happened roughly at the same time on the same day, we do believe there is a possibility that they are related," Officer Hathaway, Public Information Officer for OPD says.

Four days later, it happened again at Accents Salon.

"One of the girls that works here came in and she noticed that the back door was ajar. Our window had been broken into this time," Sublett says.

Video shows what appears to be a different suspect rushing through the salon after workers say he threw a concrete drainage spout through the window. Owners say this is the last straw they not only have the cameras but now hope to install new lights.

"You feel scared. Are they still here? You don't know if they are going to still be in here. It's very unnerving." Sublett says.

Investigators say if you have any information about these cases, contact police.

