Disabled train blocking U.S. 62 and KY-2670 in Ohio Co.

A train is blocking both U.S. 62 and Kentucky 2670 in Ohio County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a train is disabled due to a broken axle on at least one car.

The road is blocked between Second Street and Third Street in McHenry. Those needing to get through can detour via KY-2670 between McHenry and Beaver Dam.

Officials say the closure may last as long as six hours.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.