Disabled train blocking U.S. 62 and KY-2670 in Ohio Co.

Michael Howell is accused of killing Beverley Karns in Evansville, then leading police on a chase with her body in the back of his truck.More >>
Michael Howell is accused of killing Beverley Karns in Evansville, then leading police on a chase with her body in the back of his truck.More >>
The woman who found Aleah Beckerle's remains in an abandoned house is now set to collect her reward.More >>
The woman who found Aleah Beckerle's remains in an abandoned house is now set to collect her reward.More >>
Indiana's 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is holding a town hall on Friday.More >>
Indiana's 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon is holding a town hall on Friday.More >>
Evansville police say shots were fired at a duplex for the second time in a week.More >>
Evansville police say shots were fired at a duplex for the second time in a week.More >>
A sweet, energetic 18 month old Pitbull is paralyzed from his lower back down--but he won't let that slow him down.More >>
A sweet, energetic 18 month old Pitbull is paralyzed from his lower back down--but he won't let that slow him down.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.More >>
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.More >>
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>