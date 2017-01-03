Disabled train blocking U.S. 62 and KY-2670 in Ohio Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

A train is blocking both U.S. 62 and Kentucky 2670 in Ohio County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a train is disabled due to a broken axle on at least one car. 

The road is blocked between Second Street and Third Street in McHenry. Those needing to get through can detour via KY-2670 between McHenry and Beaver Dam.

Officials say the closure may last as long as six hours.

