Feasibility study in phase two for proposed Henderson recreation facility

Building a new community sports complex could be in Henderson County's future.

The county's Fiscal Court awarded $5,000 out of the general operations fund to the Tourism Commission on Tuesday. We're told there's no concrete plans for building anything. That money will merely be used to pay a national consultant to finish conducting phase two of a feasibility study.

One of the main goals of the study is to determine whether the area would be fit for a new, state of the art sports or recreation facility.

Sport facilities are costly investments to cities on a fixed budget, and that's why a consultant is researching surrounding communities like Owensboro and Evansville, looking at data over the last decade to prove if recreational facilities pay off long-term.

Vision Henderson's Action Board Committee Member and Tourism Commission Director Kyle Hittner says hiring a consultant was the right way to go.

"The consultant is looking at five to six years of history, enrollment in different sporting events in our community, in the region, and even nationally," said Hittner. "Just having that birds eye view of all of it will help our leaders in our community to make great decisions going forward."

Hittner tells us the feasibility study is in its second phase. She says the consultant will present research findings to the county's Fiscal Court this coming Spring.

