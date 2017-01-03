Evansville Boom Squad gets large grant

Evansville Boom Squad will receive their largest grant to date.

Director James Hale tells us before the $120,000 came in, parents had to pay their kids' way and they had to cut back on their performances.

Welborn Baptist Foundation has been working with Boom Squad for a few years on how to get their story out. That way, they are more appealing to donors for large grants like this one.

To give you an idea of how expensive it can be to operate the Boom Squad, one snare drum can cost up to $2,000.

