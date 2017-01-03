Affidavit: Second driver charged in deadly crash tested positive for pot

There's new information on a wrong-way crash that killed a Boonville teenager.

We have new details about the arrest of 20-year old Whitney Winstead, the other driver in the December 17 crash that killed 15-year-old Skylar Robinson Williamson. She has since bonded out of jail.

According to the affidavit, Whitney has been charged with operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in her system. Skylar Robinson Williamson was a passenger in her car and died at the scene of the crash.

The affidavit also states Winstead told officers she did not use any illegal substances before the crash, but a blood screening showed she tested positive for marijuana. Authorities say Whitney later admitted smoking pot the day before the crash.

Oseil Marroquin was the other driver in the crash charged with reckless homicide and causing death while intoxicated.

