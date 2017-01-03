Third suspect charged in Poseyville home burglary

A third suspect is charged with a Poseyville home burglary.

Indiana State Police say 21-year-old Kylan Stevens turned himself in early Tuesday morning.

Troopers say they found some of the stolen items in a home on West Maryland Street in December.

Two others, 43-year-old Steven Collins and 42-year-old Christopher Vallee, are also charged in the case. All three are charged with burglary and theft.

