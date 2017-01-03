Driver killed in Diamond & St. Joe crash was custodian at Central HS

One person is dead after a crash in Evansville.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on Diamond Avenue at St. Joseph Avenue.

Vanderburgh County sheriff's deputies say 47-year-old Kevin Austin, of Evansville, swerved into oncoming traffic and hit 59-year-old Kimberly Redden's SUV head-on. The impact knocked the SUV up onto a guardrail.

Redden died at the scene. Austin was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

Deputies say a blood test will be performed to see if any drugs or alcohol were in his system at the time of the crash.

We're told both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

EVSC officials say Redden was a second shift custodian at Central High School and had been with the school system since 1985.

