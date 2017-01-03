Taylor makes it back-to-back Player of the Week honors

For the third time in 2016-17, University of Southern Indiana senior guard Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) has been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week. Taylor earned the honor for the second-straight week by posting a triple-double (15 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists) in the win over Bluefield State College Monday evening at the Physical Activities Center.

The three GLVC Player of the Week honors are the most by a Screaming Eagle in a single season since former USI All-American and GLVC Player of the Year Chris Thompson won the award four times in 2005-06 and the first USI player to earn the award in back-to-back weeks since former USI All-American and GLVC Player of the Year Jamar Smith in 2008-09.

Taylor's triple-double to win the conference accolade was just the fourth in history of the program. The last Eagle to produce a triple-double was Wayne Houston in 1997-98 when he had 28 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 blocks in 44 minutes of USI's 134-125 triple-overtime victory over Northern State University in the 1997 Disney Tip-Off Classic.

The first two triple-doubles by a USI player came during the 1980-81 season when John Holliden had 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 blocks in a win over Central State University and 14 points, 13 rebounds, and a USI record 17 blocks in a win over Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Taylor and the Eagles resume the 2016-17 slate and GLVC action Thursday night at the Physical Activities Center when they host William Jewell College for a 7:30 p.m. contest. USI concludes its short three-game homestand Saturday when Rockhurst University visits for a 3:15 p.m. tip-off.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department