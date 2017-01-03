INDOT encourages drivers to report potholes

Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are encouraging drivers to report potholes.

Because winter weather conditions take a larger than normal toll on the roads, INDOT officials said pothole patching is a priority, especially after snow and ice events.

During the winter months, asphalt plants are closed so a cold mixture is used to temporarily patch holes until a permanent patch is made in the warmer months.

If you spot a pothole on state, U.S. or interstate routes, call INDOT at (800) 279-5758 or use the "Report a Concern" tool on the INDOT website by clicking here.

