Cause of three-alarm house fire ruled 'undetermined'

The cause of a three-alarm house fire in Vanderburgh County has been ruled 'undetermined.'

The fire happened on December 29 in the 2200 block of Viehe Drive, just off Petersburgh Road.

[PREVIOUS: Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Vanderburgh Co.]

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, the Scott Township fire investigator says the fire started in the home's garage, possibly near an electrical panel, and quickly spread to the house.

The owner of the home was there when the fire started and told 14NEWS he heard a loud "pop", went to investigate it and saw thick, black smoke inside his garage.

He says he didn't have time to anything else besides call 911 and get his family and dog outside.

We're told the living area of the house is salvageable, but will probably get torn down. Crews were able to save most of the family's belongings.

