Coroner: Central HS death investigation involves 'recently withdrawn student'

The coroner says the death investigation at Central High School involves a "recently withdrawn student."

According to the Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear, the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

According to Evansville police, Tuesday morning, around 7, the school resource officer was told by a student that there was somebody on the ground outside one of the doors on the south side of the building.

The officer went to check it out and found the body of a 15-year-old boy.

Dispatch was then notified and police say additional assistance was requested from other officers due to students starting to arrive about the same time the body was found.

As soon as police arrived they tweeted that it was not an active situation and later said at no time did they feel like there was an active threat.

The school corporation also sent out a message to parents about the incident and people were asked to enter the school at "door number three" or through the gym while authorities worked the scene.

According to the coroner's office, the boy died from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

