WATCH: Be extra careful driving this morning! A dense fog advisory is in effect. Tune in now for the details.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

DENSE FOG: There is a dense fog advisory in effect until 6 a.m., but it could be extended. We have mild temperatures in the 50's this morning, but visibility will be low. Light rain should continue during the morning commute. Temps will sink into the upper 40's this afternoon. Much colder weather is on tap tomorrow as temperatures nose-dive into the 30's, and into the 20's by Thursday. Byron has the complete forecast.

TRACKING THE FOG: It's back to school today for many students in the tri-state, and there could be delays due to the fog. Krista McEnany is out checking on road conditions for your commute this morning.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There's a major traffic alert for Evansville drivers today. Work is set to start on the railroad crossing at Highway 41 and Yokel Road. The northbound lanes of 41 are closing first today, with work expected to last a few days.

DEADLY STORMS: The deluge is expected to continue today in parts of the South where severe storms have already killed four people in Alabama. Forecasters say southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle could experience more heavy rain today.

CONGRESS BACK: The nation's lawmakers get back to work today in Washington. Republicans will continue to be in charge of both the house and the senate. Once President-Elect Donald Trump takes office, Republican leaders are expected to make use of that majority.

NEW METS BUS FARES: New routes and lower fares start this week for Evansville's METS. Some bus fares are dropping anywhere from 15-cents up to fifty cents, depending on your bus.

2017 RESOLUTIONS: Have you made any resolutions for 2017? We'll get a sample of what some Tri-Stater's are resolved to achieve in the new year.

So Happy New Year, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

You can choose which alerts you get from us here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.