Tri-State guys living the dream as music careers taking off

Two Tri-State men, who soared to fame on social media, are now gaining, even more, attention as the breakout stars in a new hit TV series.

Chances are if you have a teenage girl at home, they know of Trey Schafer and Taylor Caniff. And now thanks to that new series those Tri-State natives will gain an even larger audience.

Those young men are definitely living their dreams. Most teenage boys would dream of this. Thousands of screaming girls flocking just to see them.

But for Trey and Taylor, that's something they encounter almost every day. The two are huge on Instagram, but now thanks to Netflix, these stars are about to shine even brighter.

From your phone screen to your TV screen, two Tri-State natives have become part of something big.

Both Trey and Taylor started out doing what most teenagers do, posting about their lives on social media. But these two had something that gained the attention of hundreds of thousands of followers.

That fame led them to become part of MAGCON, or Meet and Greet Convention, a group of select social media stars that travels the world meeting their fans.

Because of their massive following, Netflix decided to document the group's European tour. And this weekend the series titled "Chasing Cameron" debuted. It follows social media star Cameron Dallas as well as Taylor and Trey.

We caught up with Trey at his childhood home in Evansville, in the same room where he says his music career began.

"I started music when I got a guitar in 4th grade for Christmas," Trey said.

And he says he hasn't stopped writing music since.

"I couldn't really see myself doing anything but music so I just started working on turning that passion into a career," explained Trey.

The Harrison High School valedictorian is now looking for representation and admits being on a hit television series hasn't hurt.

"Already in the few days it's been out I've gotten some like really good opportunities from it," said Trey.

Trey currently lives in Las Vegas, but has his sights set on Los Angeles. Right now he is just enjoying posting his music for his followers and touring the world with his famous friends.

"Looking back on it I had probably some of the best times of my life," Trey said.

Trey says he's motivated by Shawn Mendes, who also used to be a member of MAGCON, and now has his music played by radio stations worldwide.

The series "Chasing Cameron" is available to stream now on Netflix.

