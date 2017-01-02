Taylor's big night leads way in Eagles' romp

University of Southern Indiana senior guard Jeril Taylor (Louisville, Kentucky) recorded the program's first triple-double since 1981 in the 11th-ranked Screaming Eagles' 122-59 victory over Bluefield State College Monday evening at the Physical Activities Center. USI sees its record go to 12-0 overall for the fourth time in the history of the program, while Bluefield State is 1-14 in 2016-17.

Taylor's triple-double of 15 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists is the first of its kind in the history of the USI men's basketball program. Former GLVC Player of the Year and USI All-American John Hollinden was the only other Eagle to have a triple-double, recording two in 1981 and involved points, rebounds, and blocked shots. Hollinden's second and USI's last recorded triple-double came against Kentucky Wesleyan College when he posted 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 17 blocks on January 24, 1981.

The Eagles, who go to 10-0 against non-conference completion this year, used a 45-7 run in the first half to soar out to a 66-24 advantage by halftime. USI, which had 10 of 11 players score in the first 20 minutes, was led during the first half scoring explosion by sophomore guard Alex Stein (Evansville, Indiana) and Taylor with 12 points and 11 points, respectively.

The 66 first-half points was nine short of the USI first-half record of 75 versus Ferris State University in the 2000-01 season.

USI kept its foot on the accelerator in the second half, widening the margin to as many as 67 points, 122-55, and outscoring Bluefield State, 56-35, in the finals 20 minutes to earn the 122-59 victory.

The Eagles shot a blistering 61.4 percent from the field for the game, (43-70), 45.2 percent from beyond the arc (14-31), and 81.5 percent from the charity stripe (22-27). They also outrebounded Bluefield State, 48-22, in the 40 minutes.

Individually, the Eagles had a school record nine players reach double-digits in scoring. Stein and junior guard Kyle Aiton (Newburgh, Indiana) led the way with 18 points each.

Taylor was third with his 15 points and followed by senior guard Bobo Drummond (Peoria, Illinois), who dropped in 13 points for fourth on the team. Junior guard Marcellous Washington (Lexington, Kentucky) and sophomore forward Jacob Norman (Evansville, Indiana) tied for fifth with 12 points each, while junior forward Julius Rajala (Finland) and junior center Davis Carter (Denver, Colorado) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

USI restarts Great Lakes Valley Conference action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts William Jewell College and Saturday at 3:15 p.m. when it welcomes Rockhurst University to the PAC. The USI-William Jewell match-up is USI Staff Appreciation Night, while following the USI-Rockhurst game Saturday is the annual Varsity Club/Alumni Association Soup & Hot Dog Dinner.

William Jewell saw its losing streak extended to six games and a 3-7 mark this year after falling to Graceland University, 98-97, in double-overtime tonight in Liberty, Missouri, to open the 2017 calendar. The six-game losing streak includes a 0-3 start to the GLVC schedule.

USI leads the all-time series with William Jewell, 4-0, since the Cardinals joined the GLVC in 2011-12. The Eagles won the only meeting at the PAC, 86-48, in 2014-15 and earned an 86-76 victory in Liberty last year behind the 32 point performance of Taylor.

Rockhurst is 7-4 overall and 1-2 in the GLVC in 2016-17. The Hawks, who visit Bellarmine University on Thursday before coming to the PAC, have won four-straight, including a 2017 opening 74-66 win over Central Missouri on December 31.

The Eagles are 16-1 all-time against Rockhurst and have won the last 13-straight contests with the Hawks. USI, which is 7-0 versus the Hawks at the PAC, posted a 79-71 road victory last year behind the 19-point, eight-rebound effort of George Edwards.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department