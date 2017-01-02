Oakland City opens New Year with win

The Lady Oaks opened the 2017 new year with a 94-87 victory over the Trojans of Trevecca Nazarene University. After trailing 49-44 at halftime, the Lady Oaks were able to pull ahead in the third quarter, and made free throws down the stretch to hold on for the victory, giving them a record of 6-5.

Chelsea Jellison led the way for the Oaks, scoring 20 points on 6-10 shooting, including 4-6 from beyond the three point arc. Maddison Ubelhor added 19, making 6-8 from the field, including 3-4 from long range. Olivia Carroll added 17 points and a team best eight rebounds, followed by 14 from Aricka Prentice, and 11 from Emily Pitkin.

Megan Kilburn paced the Trojans, making 10-14 from the field, including 3-4 from beyond the arc, on her way to a game high 25 points. Briana McDonald came off the bench to notch 18, while Sarah Raby came up with a double-double in the game, scoring 14 points and hauling in a game high 11 rebounds. Adi Hale chipped in with 11 counters, while Kiersten Hunter added 10 to round out the double figure scorers.

For the game, OCU shot 27-58 (46.6%) from the field, including a blistering 14-23 (60.9%) from three point range, going 10-15 (66.7%) in the second half. The Trojans connected on 35-76 (46.1%) of their shots, making 13-24 (54.2%) from long range. The Oaks made 26-30 (86.7%) from the foul line, compared to 4-7 (57.1%) for the visitors.

The Oaks were out rebounded in the game 38-35, including a 13-6 deficit on the offensive glass. OCU had 17 assists, compared to 22 for TNU, while winning the turnover battle 19-21.

Next up for the Oaks is a home matchup against the Pomeroys of St. Mary of the Woods College, on Thursday, January 5, tipping off at 7:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Sports Information Department