METS service changes now in effect

Service for the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) has made some changes in its services.

Price changes include decreased fares, eliminating free transfers, and cutting routes started on Monday.

The changes follow a comprehensive review of the METS bus system in 2015 that ended with a five-year master plan for the department.

Sunday bus service launches Jan. 8, 2017. Five routes will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.: First Avenue, Lincoln, Covert, East Connection and the newly formed Howell/Mary route.

Fares will drop from $1 to 75 cents, student fares from 75 cents to 50 cents, and elderly/disabled rates from 50 cents to 35 cents. Mobility bus service will decrease from $2 to $1.50.

"It's a little down that we have to pay every time we get on the bus now, they canceled the transfers all together, although the bus prices have dropped themselves your kind of paying twice as much," said AJ Mane, frequent METS rider.

The department also launched an interactive map featuring bus routes, to view that map click the following link >> METS Route Directory.

