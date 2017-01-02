KY lawmakers to review Blue Lives Matter bill

It has been 28 years since former Deputy David "Oz" Osborne was attacked while serving paperwork.

He was shot five times and left for dead. Osborne was able to crawl to the road and get help.

"Once I was shot…he struck me in the head 25 times with the revolver," Osborne said. "He fractured my skull. Then he tried to run me over with my cruiser.”

One new bill on the Kentucky lawmakers agenda would beef up penalties against anyone who attacks an emergency responder. Starting Jan. 2, 2017, the Kentucky General Assembly will meet to review newly proposed legislation.

One bill classifies an attack on law enforcement, firefighters, or EMS staff as a Hate Crime.

We spoke with Representative Kevin Bratcher who introduced the legislation. He says emergency responders are constantly responding to danger and protecting people. If someone attacks them, Bratcher says he wants them to face stiffer punishments.

“I would be in favor of that,” said Osborne, “As far as assaults have increased on police. Shootings have increased on police. I don't think we can live in a society that functions like that."

If the bill becomes a law, Representative Bratcher says anyone who assaults an emergency responder will face stiffer sentences and it will be harder for them to make parole. He expects legislators to go over the bill in mid-February.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.