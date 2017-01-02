HSGB highlights: Apollo vs Central - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

HSGB highlights: Apollo vs Central

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Central Lady Bears were in action on Monday as they went up against the Apollo Lady Eagles.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly