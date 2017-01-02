Missing Indiana boys found; Search continues for father

The Prince’s Lakes Police Department is searching for the person they believe to be responsible for the abduction of two children from Prince’s Lakes, Indiana.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say they believe John Rader, 40-years-old, abducted his two sons from their home. ISP tell us the boys were found safe in Brown County.

Rader is 5'7, 160lb, brown hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a White 2007 Ford 500, black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

If you have any information, contact the Prince’s Lakes Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.

Courtesy: Indiana State Police