At least 800 people killed in traffic related accidents in Kentucky in 2016

Kentucky State Police say 2016 was the deadliest year on Kentucky roadways in the last decade.

Troopers say at least 803 people died in traffic accidents, which 50 more than the previous year.

Troopers say many were related to alcohol and most involved young adults. Along with more people on the roadways, authorities say a combination of factors may have led to the increase in deadly accidents.

"It could be a variety of different reasons to it, but two things, it was predicted earlier in the year that this could be a high year for us," Trooper Corey King said. "In part because of the lower fuel prices. You put that in combo with today's technology, that could be right there the correlation as to why we are seeing somewhat of a spike we haven't seen in the past 8-10 years."

Trooper King also mentioned that it's important to educate young drivers on the danger of the roads before they even get out on the road.

