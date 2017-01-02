At least 800 people killed in traffic related accidents in Kentucky in 2016

A piece of Newburgh's history will be saved. We're told the group behind the Little Red Brick House project met its fundraising goal.More >>
A piece of Newburgh's history will be saved. We're told the group behind the Little Red Brick House project met its fundraising goal.More >>
Funeral arrangements for Aleah Beckerle have been made. Aleah's remains will be released to the family in the next few days and her funeral will be on Tuesday.More >>
Funeral arrangements for Aleah Beckerle have been made. Aleah's remains will be released to the family in the next few days and her funeral will be on Tuesday.More >>
A lot of progress has been made on the new carousel, aviary, and events building.More >>
A lot of progress has been made on the new carousel, aviary, and events building.More >>
For most of the 911 call, Aleah's mother Cara Beckerle, is telling the dispatcher her daughter has been taken from her home and is missing.More >>
For most of the 911 call, Aleah's mother Cara Beckerle, is telling the dispatcher her daughter has been taken from her home and is missing.More >>
The sheriff's office arrested 32-year-old Jason Spieker. Deputies say he broke into Chris' Pharmacy Tuesday night, not aware that the owner was still there.More >>
The sheriff's office arrested 32-year-old Jason Spieker. Deputies say he broke into Chris' Pharmacy Tuesday night, not aware that the owner was still there.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>