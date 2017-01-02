Henderson Fine Arts Center closed for all of January

Henderson Fine Arts Center is currently closed to the community for the entire month of January.

As a cost saving measure, the now Preston Arts Center will remain closed until January 30th.

This is the first time the college has ever completely closed the fine arts building.

"It is primarily a rental facility on behalf of the college," said President and CEO Dr. Kris Williams. "Other organizations do their productions there. We are looking at alternative ways to increase revenue in the building as well."

January was chosen the best month to close the building because it's typically a slower month for the fine arts center. Because of the closure, workers in the building were also forced to relocate.

It's happening all across campus as many buildings are undergoing renovations, which is all part of a two-year plan.

After they reopen, the building will be occupied right away. The Henderson Leadership Initiative Class of 2016 graduation will be held there.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.