Hangers of Evansville spends $14k to outfit kids in need

Volunteers sorted through bags full of clothing from after a massive shopping trip at the Eastland Mall.

A teacher, tipping them off to a huge sale at Aeropostale, a clothing store for teens.

Hangers Director, Barry Jones tells us that tip came at a perfect time. They were running low on uniforms for kids.

"Most of our schools are uniforms, they gotta have the pants, the polos," says Jones.

So, they went shopping and bought out the entire store. Lugging 4,000 items including tops and pants to the register.

Their tab? $146,000, but after discounts, the total bill came to just $14,000. That's because most everything in the store was 90% off.

They paid with funds from donations and fundraisers.

And because kids only get to come once a year, the Hangers shelves will be full enough kids for them to scoop up clothes for all seasons.

"To come here, if it comes into our boys and girls rooms, this is stuff that the kids are wearing today in school," says Jones.

Students heading to hangers as early as tomorrow will be able to get in on the Aeropostale clothing.

As for the store, it is not leaving the mall. A newly rebranded store will reopen in the same location in a few days.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved