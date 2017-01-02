Second driver charged in fatal wrong way crash that killed Boonville student

Breaking news in the wrong way crash that killed a Boonville High school student.

We have just learned that the other driver of the vehicle, which 15-year old Skylar Robinson-Williamson was a passenger, has been arrested. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office confirms Whitney Winstead, 20-years-old, was arrested last week.

She has since bonded out of jail.

According to the sheriff, Winstead is charged with Operating a Vehicle with a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance or its Metabolite in the Body.

The other driver in the crash, Oseiel Marroquin, 18-years-old, faces charges including Reckless Homicide, and Causing Death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Authorities say Marroquin's BAC was .232.

They say he was driving the wrong way on State Road 62 when hit the car driven by Winstead. 15-year old Skylar Robinson-Williamson was killed.

Another passenger, Megan Ripperdan, was critically hurt. Her family tells us she continues to be in and out of consciousness.

