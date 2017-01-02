Daviess Co. Public Schools adding security cameras

The Daviess County School system is stepping up security with 250 new cameras throughout the schools.

Workers have already started the process of wiring the schools for 250 new cameras throughout the district. Most of the cameras will go in the high schools, but school officials say all schools will get some of these new cameras.

They hope the cameras will help put a stop to bullying, harassment in the halls, and break-ins. Overall, they want to see safer halls for the students.

"We have a number of instances that occur, particularly as large as our buildings are, with instances of break-ins and those kinds of things not that that's a huge problem, but it is a problem that we deal with and added security assist us with making sure that the people that enter our buildings are suppose to be there, and they go through the proper channels to be there," said Matt Robbins, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations.

Those cameras should be ready to go by the end of January.

We are told this is just one step of a much broader security plan. This summer, the school system will be updating its entrances.

