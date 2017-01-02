Grant money coming at perfect time for Boom Squad

Millions of dollars in grant money is coming to several programs across Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Education is awarding $10 million to 21st Century Community Learning Programs, including the Boom Squad and the EVSC.

The EVSC is getting $325,000. The Boom Squad, a drum line made up of students across the Evansville area, is getting $100,000.

We have not been told exactly what the money will be used for, but it is coming at a great time.

The Boom Squad has been invited to perform at Disney World's Epcot during spring break. Donations are being accepted now for the trip.

