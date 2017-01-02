Drunk driving arrests on New Year's Eve down from previous year

Last year Indiana State Police in the Evansville district arrested one drunk driver on New Year's eve.

This year, they didn't arrest any.

Sargent Todd Ringle says everyone's awareness level is higher around the holidays, especially New Year's eve.

"If you stop and think about it police agencies are using social media, Facebook, and Twitter," explained Sgt. Ringle. "We are sending out tons of messages reminding people to be responsible that we are going to be out there."

Sgt. Ringle says people still drank a lot of alcohol, but they did not drive.

Many bars and restaurants gave deals for designated drivers. Taxi services also offered free rides.

This year, Yellow Cab worked with Logan's Promise for free rides to stop drunk driving.

Logan Promise creator, Charles Brown, said Yellow Cab was slammed all night.

"Matter of fact, New Year's Eve is typically so safe, and so quiet, that I wish that every weekend was like New Year's Eve," added Ringle.

Sgt. Ringle says each year it is becoming a major challenge to find any drunk drivers on New Year's eve.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.