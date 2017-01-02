Drivers, business owners prepare for possible effects from Hwy-41 repairs

Drivers who use a major highway in Evansville should get ready for delays.

Part of a highway traveled by many Tri-State drivers will be closed on Jan. 3, 2017. Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) crews plan to fix a railroad crossing along Highway 41 in Evansville, near Lynch road.

People behind the wheel, are not the only ones who need to prepare themselves. Business owners are telling us they are hoping customers remember to stop in, even during possible traffic tie-ups.

Paul Shah, Owner of a nearby Motel 6, says he is relieved to hear this work is expected only to last a week. Thousands of cars pass by his business daily, according to Shah.

"The thing is, I don't know," Shah explained. "If you see the early morning traffic here between 7 to 8:30, it's always so busy. So many times, I've seen so many accidents here during busy times. So, when you close one lane here, you will see what will happen, you know?"

The second phase of the work will start a week later on Jan. 10, 2017.

