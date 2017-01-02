Scooter driver in jail after trying to evade authorities

The suspect in an overnight chase tried to get away from authorities by driving into an Evansville rail yard.

According to the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office, shortly after 12 a.m. on Monday, a deputy tried to stop a scooter, driven by Chad Leroy Goodwin, 34, of Hatfield, IN, for an equipment violation in the area of South Barker Avenue near Howell Park.

The sheriff's office says Goodwin didn't stop, instead of trying to get away by driving down alleyways and side streets.

Goodwin then drove up an embankment at the end of Dennison Street and then dropped the scooter next to some railroad tracks in the Howell Yards.

Authorities set up a perimeter and a sheriff’s office K-9 found Goodwin on the porch of a nearby home. He was arrested and taken to jail on various warrants and charges relating to the chase.

