Pagano: 'I don't have any reason to believe I wouldn't be (back)'

We could learn today the future of the Indianapolis Colts leadership.

The Monday after Week 17 is commonly known as "Black Monday" for the NFL, where several coaches who didn't make the playoffs get fired.

The team was able to finish at 8-8 with a narrow win over the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday, but it might not be enough to save Coach Chuck Pagano or GM Ryan Grigson's jobs.

At Monday's press conference, Pagano said he hadn't yet met with Colts owner Jim Irsay, but said, "I don't have any reason to believe I wouldn't be (back).

Pagano wraps up his press conference. Without meeting with Irsay beforehand, it's hard to glean anything definitive.@14News @14SportsTeam — Joe Downs (@jdowns14news) January 2, 2017

Already, the 49ers and the San Diego Chargers have fired their coaches.

