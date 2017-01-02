OFD rescue boat helps save tugboat worker who fell into river

Owensboro firefighters helped with a water rescue early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Owensboro Fire Department, an OFD rescue boat responded around 12:30 a.m. to help a tugboat find a worker who had fallen into the river.

Officials say the other tugboat workers were able to pull the person out of the water before the OFD boat arrived.

The worker who fell in was then brought to shore by the rescue boat and taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. He was wearing a life preserver when he went into the water.

