Crews say Gibson Co. mobile home fire was arson

Crews say a mobile home fire in Gibson County was a case of arson.

Crews say someone started the fire. Wasn't an accident — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) January 2, 2017

It burned a mobile home on Highway 500 south at around 5 in the morning. The Somerville Fire Department responded to the fire.

David Winkel says he only used this mobile home for storage, leading him to question how it could burst into flames.

"There was no electricity or no water and there's nothing in there to ignite it unless somebody set it on fire," Winkel said.

Winkel, who was Somerville's fire chief for years, says this looks like the work of an arsonist. It took crews an hour to put everything out, with hot spots reigniting throughout the morning. Winkel says he lost thousands of dollars of items inside.

"You can't replace the pictures, All that stuff's gone. 28 years here, so you just pick up and go"

Crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout the day, they tell me their best course of action is to let it burn out. Investigators are still looking for a cause.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.