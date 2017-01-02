EPD investigating after reported armed robbery

Evansville police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

It happened around 11:30 Sunday night on Ruston Avenue.

Two men claim they were sitting in a car when a man with a gun appeared outside. The victims claim the man demanded their money and phones or he would shoot.They told officers the man pointed the gun at them.

According to the police report, the robber got away with cash and threw the phone on the ground before running away.

Neither victim was hurt.

So far, no one has been arrested.

