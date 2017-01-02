WATCH: A dense fog advisory is in effect & Evansville police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

If you'll be out on the roads this morning, be prepared for fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect in the Tri-State until nine this morning. Byron is keeping a close eye on visibility in the area. Plus, we'll have live reports from our crew cruising around checking out current conditions.

ISIS is claiming responsibility for a nightclub shooting in Istanbul that happened in the early hours of New Year's Day. The search is on this morning for the suspected terrorist, who authorities say killed 39 people and hurt dozens more.

And breaking overnight, Evansville police are investigating a reported armed robbery. Two men claim they were sitting in a car when a man with a gun showed up. We'll explain what we know on Sunrise.

We're also looking ahead to a traffic change on Highway 41 this week that could affect your travel plans.

Wishing you all the best in 2017! Join us for Sunrise until 7!

You can choose which alerts you get from us here.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.