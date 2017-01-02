Aces ring in New Year with 70-58 win over UNI

Tickets are on sale for for the Civic Theatre's 92nd season, featuring six shows.More >>
Tickets are on sale for for the Civic Theatre's 92nd season, featuring six shows.More >>
We're told it happened around 9:30 Wednesday morning at the Old National Bank on Main St.More >>
We're told it happened around 9:30 Wednesday morning at the Old National Bank on Main St.More >>
The plea was entered by the judge on 24-year-old Terrence Roach's behalf during a Wednesday morning court appearance.More >>
The plea was entered by the judge on 24-year-old Terrence Roach's behalf during a Wednesday morning court appearance.More >>
According to police, Tuesday night just before 11 officers stopped the vehicle being driven by 31-year-ol Gerald L. Payne for a failing to or improper signal violation.More >>
According to police, Tuesday night just before 11 officers stopped the vehicle being driven by 31-year-ol Gerald L. Payne for a failing to or improper signal violation.More >>
The sheriff's office arrested 32-year-old Jason Spieker. Deputies say he broke into Chris' Pharmacy Tuesday night, not aware that the owner was still there.More >>
The sheriff's office arrested 32-year-old Jason Spieker. Deputies say he broke into Chris' Pharmacy Tuesday night, not aware that the owner was still there.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.More >>
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.More >>
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.More >>
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>