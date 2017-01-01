EPD investigating indecent exposure

Police are investigating an incident of indecent exposure.
It happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday at Maxwell and Fares.
A woman told police she was waiting at a bus stop when a car pulled up and the driver asked if she needed a ride.
The woman says she thought she knew the man so she opened the door.
The woman says she then noticed the man's pants were open in the front, exposing his genitals.
She said she closed the door and told the man she's not a prostitute.
At this time, police have no suspects.
