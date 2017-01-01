Shot fired into Evansville man's truck

When the man went outside, he said he noticed a bullet hole in his truck's front windshield (WFIE)

An Evansville man told police someone shot through the windshield of his truck.

It happened early Sunday morning in the 900 block of North Weinbach.

A man told the police his wife heard what sounded like fireworks. When the man went outside, he said he noticed a bullet hole in his truck's front windshield.

The man found the bullet in his truck bed.

Crime scene was called to investigate, but as of now, Evansville police have no suspects.

