Vanderburgh Co. elected officials sworn in

This year's Vanderburgh County Commissioners election was a mix of new and familiar faces.

Democrat Ben shoulders is a newcomer to the local political arena, edging out Republican Sean Selby. He says he's embracing his role as the new guy.

"I'm gonna do a lot of listening. This is new for me, and the other two commissioners, have been in their role previously and are currently in," Shoulders said.

This is familiar territory for Republican Cheryl Musgrave, making her return to county government after a nine year hiatus, after unseating incumbent Stephen Melcher in the county's third district seat. Her first priorities are county roads and the overcrowded jail.

"I've seen a lot of common pursuit, of something needs to be done. So getting everybody together, getting everyone's ideas, that has actually been quite easy," Musgrave said.

Shoulders will be the only democrat of the three, but he says he won't take that into account during his first term.

"I think it's more about getting the job done instead of what number is next to your name, It's not about partisanship, and I believe the community voted for that on election night," Shoulders said.

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners' first meeting in Tuesday January 3 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.