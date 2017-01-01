Extended Highlights: UE vs UNI Men's Basketball

The controversy behind the director position at Burdette Park continues.More >>
Some Tri-State court cases involving children have been placed on the wait list, all because that child doesn't have a voice in court.More >>
It's been over 2 months since the new bluegrass museum construction site in Owensboro has seen any action, but that's finally changing.More >>
Spend five minutes inside Ms. Reynold's Life Skills class at Princeton Community High School and your cheeks will hurt from smiling so much.More >>
We found Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Old National Bank President Bob Jones wearing red aprons while selling lemonade along Main Street.More >>
