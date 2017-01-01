Extended Highlights: UE vs UNI Men's Basketball - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlights: UE vs UNI Men's Basketball

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

It's a re-match that UE fans have been waiting for.

After a crushing 2 point buzzer beating end to last season at the hands of Northern Iowa in the MVC championship game, the UE men took to the court at the Ford Center hoping that things would bounce their way. 

The Aces win 70-58 over UNI.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly