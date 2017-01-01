Another tire slashing incident reported

Another family woke up to find their vehicle's tires slashed.

[PREVIOUS: EPD looking for tire slasher who vandalized several cars]

It happened on Oregon Street.

Take a look at the surveillance video of the suspect above. This is at least the fourth incident that has happened this weekend.

Police aren't sure if this is the same suspect for all of the cases.

Neighbors say this has been an on-going problem for them and that they've been staying up late worried it could happen to their vehicle.

"It's very frustrating cause I don't have the money to keep throwing away for those tires," one neighbor said. "We had just bought my son those tires like four days ago. It's happened so many times, like where I get my tires fixed at, the people know like you're back again, you know what I mean?"

Authorities have not confirmed if these are connected.

If you have any information call the Evansville Police.

Copyright 2016 WFIE. All rights reserved.